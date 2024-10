This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wembley 'prize' keeps Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Wrexham interested as Red Dragons refuse to write off any trophy bids Wrexham P. Parkinson League One EFL Trophy The "prize" of a day out at Wembley is keeping Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham interested as they refuse to write off an EFL Trophy bid. Promotion is the ultimate target in North Wales

Hollywood co-owners have had plenty to cheer

Hollywood co-owners have had plenty to cheer

Domestic cup competitions being taken seriously