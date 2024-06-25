Wanting to catch the next big USMNT match? GOAL has you covered.

When it comes to catching all the action, there is plenty of opportunity with a number of networks broadcasting The Stars and Stripes across the year.

From cable providers to streaming services, this article will equip you with everything you need to know on how to watch the next big USMNT game.

Which TV channel has the rights to USMNT soccer?

Broadcasting rights to the USMNT is split across a number of networks, with English language rights currently held by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. Every USMNT game is available to watch live on HBO Max, with around half of the games also streamed live on TNT.



Spanish language rights are currently held by Telemundo Deportes, with games streamed across Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

This is also the case for the US Women’s national team.

Upcoming USMNT schedule on US TV

Date Kick-Off Time (ET) Fixture TV/Streaming Info Wednesday, 26 June 6:00 pm Panama vs USA Optus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Premier Sports 1, Viaplay Denmark Sunday, 30 June 9:00 pm USA vs Uruguay Optus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Sweden

Best packages to watch USMNT Soccer in 2023

There are a number of ways in which you can stream the USMNT these days, with a host of packages to suit all budgets. If you’re not wanting to miss a moment of the action, here are the best options for you…