Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream USMNT soccer in 2023

TV Guide & Streaming
Wanting to catch the next big USMNT match? GOAL has you covered.

When it comes to catching all the action, there is plenty of opportunity with a number of networks broadcasting The Stars and Stripes across the year.

From cable providers to streaming services, this article will equip you with everything you need to know on how to watch the next big USMNT game.

Which TV channel has the rights to USMNT soccer?

Broadcasting rights to the USMNT is split across a number of networks, with English language rights currently held by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. Every USMNT game is available to watch live on HBO Max, with around half of the games also streamed live on TNT.

Spanish language rights are currently held by Telemundo Deportes, with games streamed across Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

This is also the case for the US Women’s national team.

Upcoming USMNT schedule on US TV

DateKick-Off Time (ET)FixtureTV/Streaming Info
Wednesday, 26 June6:00 pmPanama vs USAOptus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Premier Sports 1, Viaplay Denmark
Sunday, 30 June9:00 pmUSA vs UruguayOptus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Sweden

Best packages to watch USMNT Soccer in 2023

There are a number of ways in which you can stream the USMNT these days, with a host of packages to suit all budgets. If you’re not wanting to miss a moment of the action, here are the best options for you…