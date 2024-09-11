The UEFA Champions League, for any professional soccer star, is the ultimate competition to prove themselves. It’s a competition full of stars, from the glitz and glam of the Premier League to the galacticos of La Liga.
Which channels have the rights to UEFA Champions League soccer?
The Champions League has been broadcast across a number of channels over the years, and at present, it’s available to watch on both the CBS Sports Network and TUDN, which holds the Spanish language rights to the competition.
Both show every game of the competition live, with some of the best pundits in the business, while there are also a number of shows based around the competition, including The Golazo Show on CBS Sports, which airs all the important goals and moments as they happen.
Upcoming Champions League TV schedule
|Date
|Game
|Kick-Off (ET)
|09/17
|Juventus vs PSV
|12:45
|09/17
|Young Boys vs Aston Villa
|17:45
|09/17
|Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb
|15:00
|09/17
|AC Milan vs Liverpool
|15:00
|09/17
|Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
|15:00
|09/17
|Sporting Lisbon vs Lille
|15:00
|09/18
|Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|12:45
|09/18
|Sparta Prague vs Salzburg
|12:45
|09/18
|Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava
|15:00
|09/18
|Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
|15:00
|09/18
|Manchester City vs Inter Milan
|15:00
|09/19
|Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica
|12:45
|09/19
|Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen
|12:45
|09/19
|Atalanta vs Arsenal
|15:00
|09/19
|Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig
|15:00
|09/19
|Brest vs Sturm Graz
|15:00
|09/19
|Monaco vs Barcelona
|15:00
The best TV packages to watch UEFA Champions League Soccer in 2023
There are a number of ways you can watch or stream the Champions League through CBS or TUDN, all coming in at a range of costs. However, there are a number of packages that stand above the rest. Here are our top picks for streaming the UEFA Champions League across the soccer season…
