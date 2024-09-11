An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the UEFA Champions League on US TV

The UEFA Champions League, for any professional soccer star, is the ultimate competition to prove themselves. It’s a competition full of stars, from the glitz and glam of the Premier League to the galacticos of La Liga.

So, if you're looking to watch the next big UEFA Champions League match, then GOAL has you covered.

From TV channels to live streams, we will equip you with all you need to know on how to watch Champions League soccer.

Which channels have the rights to UEFA Champions League soccer?

The Champions League has been broadcast across a number of channels over the years, and at present, it’s available to watch on both the CBS Sports Network and TUDN, which holds the Spanish language rights to the competition.

Both show every game of the competition live, with some of the best pundits in the business, while there are also a number of shows based around the competition, including The Golazo Show on CBS Sports, which airs all the important goals and moments as they happen.

Upcoming Champions League TV schedule

Date Game Kick-Off (ET) 09/17 Juventus vs PSV 12:45 09/17 Young Boys vs Aston Villa 17:45 09/17 Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb 15:00 09/17 AC Milan vs Liverpool 15:00 09/17 Real Madrid vs Stuttgart 15:00 09/17 Sporting Lisbon vs Lille 15:00 09/18 Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 09/18 Sparta Prague vs Salzburg 12:45 09/18 Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 15:00 09/18 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund 15:00 09/18 Manchester City vs Inter Milan 15:00 09/19 Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica 12:45 09/19 Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen 12:45 09/19 Atalanta vs Arsenal 15:00 09/19 Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig 15:00 09/19 Brest vs Sturm Graz 15:00 09/19 Monaco vs Barcelona 15:00

You can see a list of the upcoming Champions League games to watch in the table above.

The best TV packages to watch UEFA Champions League Soccer in 2023

There are a number of ways you can watch or stream the Champions League through CBS or TUDN, all coming in at a range of costs. However, there are a number of packages that stand above the rest. Here are our top picks for streaming the UEFA Champions League across the soccer season…

