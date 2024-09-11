This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League trophyGetty Images
Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer in the 2024-25 season

Champions League
An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the UEFA Champions League on US TV

The UEFA Champions League, for any professional soccer star, is the ultimate competition to prove themselves. It’s a competition full of stars, from the glitz and glam of the Premier League to the galacticos of La Liga.

So, if you're looking to watch the next big UEFA Champions League match, then GOAL has you covered.

From TV channels to live streams, we will equip you with all you need to know on how to watch Champions League soccer.

Which channels have the rights to UEFA Champions League soccer?

The Champions League has been broadcast across a number of channels over the years, and at present, it’s available to watch on both the CBS Sports Network and TUDN, which holds the Spanish language rights to the competition.

Both show every game of the competition live, with some of the best pundits in the business, while there are also a number of shows based around the competition, including The Golazo Show on CBS Sports, which airs all the important goals and moments as they happen. 

Upcoming Champions League TV schedule

DateGameKick-Off (ET)
09/17Juventus vs PSV12:45
09/17Young Boys vs Aston Villa17:45
09/17Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb15:00
09/17AC Milan vs Liverpool15:00
09/17Real Madrid vs Stuttgart15:00
09/17Sporting Lisbon vs Lille15:00
09/18Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk12:45
09/18Sparta Prague vs Salzburg12:45
09/18Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava15:00
09/18Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund15:00
09/18Manchester City vs Inter Milan15:00
09/19Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica12:45
09/19Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen12:45
09/19Atalanta vs Arsenal15:00
09/19Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig15:00
09/19Brest vs Sturm Graz15:00
09/19Monaco vs Barcelona15:00

You can see a list of the upcoming Champions League games to watch in the table above.

▶ How to watch & live stream soccer

▶ Football on TV in the US

The best TV packages to watch UEFA Champions League Soccer in 2023

There are a number of ways you can watch or stream the Champions League through CBS or TUDN, all coming in at a range of costs. However, there are a number of packages that stand above the rest. Here are our top picks for streaming the UEFA Champions League across the soccer season…

