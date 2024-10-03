How to watch and live stream Bally Sports Detroit

Discover the best platforms to live stream Bally Sports Detroit sports teams

The city of Detroit is blessed with some of the United States' biggest franchises across the Big Four, and there's no better place to watch and livestream the Lions and Tigers than with Bally Sports Detroit.

The regional sports network launched in 1997 has been a staple in many Michigan sports fans' homes. There are plenty of options for accessing livestream Bally Sports Detroit, and here's all the information you need to get your fix on the best sport in the region...

Which broadcast regions is Bally Sports Detroit available in?

Bally Sports Detroit is a cable television network that is available in several broadcast areas in and around Michigan.

Fans of Detroit sports can access the regional sports network if they reside in Michigan, as well as Northeastern Indiana, Northwest Ohio, and Northeast Wisconsin.

What sports does the Bally Sports Detroit offer?

Bally Sports Detroit covers various sports across major and minor leagues. You'll typically find ice hockey, baseball, basketball, golf, and football, as well as a wealth of high school sports, including athletics, soccer, lacrosse, and more.

The network also broadcasts many weekly shows, ranging from highlights to magazine programs, documentaries, and more.

What teams does Bally Sports Detroit cover?

Most people subscribe to Bally Sports for their fix of major league sports teams. The station covers Detroit's four big teams, as well as some minor league and high school sports.

Detroit Red Wings

Getty Images

The network holds exclusive local television rights to 70 Red Wings regular-season games and the first round of the playoffs. It also provides live coverage of preseason fixtures and a variety of magazine programs over the years.

Red Wings Live, with build-up and post-game analysis, complements the Red Wings' coverage, while Wingspan is a weekly show that goes behind the scenes at the NHL franchise.

Detroit Tigers

Getty Images

Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers also find a home on Bally Sports Detroit, with 150 regular games live across the season.

As with the Red Wings, Tigers Live offers build-up and analysis of the fixtures.

The network also broadcasts Spring training games and Inside the Tigers, a weekly show that provides all the latest news and updates on the team.

Detroit Pistons

Getty Images

The Pistons' coverage is in-depth, with a host of weekly shows around the NBA outfit, including Pistons Weekly, a magazine show providing off-the-court stories, and Pistons in Focus, which explores some of the legends to put on the white jersey.

The channel also broadcasts up to 70 live regular season games and early playoff games, with complete build-up and analysis before and after the game.

Detroit Lions

Getty Images

While Bally Sports Detroit doesn't broadcast Lions games, you can get your fix of the NFL side with Lions Live, which provides a full breakdown and analysis after each regular season game.

The channel also broadcasts the Monday press conference with the Lions' head coach and shows preseason match repeats.

Minor league and high school sports

Getty Images

Bally Sports Detroit broadcasts several regular-season and playoff games involving AHL side Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as a host of high school action.

The football playoffs in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and the MHSAA basketball state finals are covered.

The MHSAA Championships are broadcast live through the channel and on Bally Sports Detroit's website.

The best packages to watch Bally Sports Detroit in 2024

There are several streaming packages you can subscribe to to watch Bally Sports Direct, with three main options varying in size and subscription cost.