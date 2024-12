This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson scores game-winning goal as Leeds stay atop English Championship table amid promotion push B. Aaronson USA Leeds Derby vs Leeds Derby Championship Playing a brilliant one-two in the box, Aaronson tapped home to secure a 1-0 victory and all three points Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leeds defeat Derby 1-0

Aaronson scores winner

American spearheading promotion campaign Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱