This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X VIDEO: Lamine Yamal shows off dance moves as Spain's teenage wonderkid leads wild Euro 2024 celebrations in Madrid after final win over England Lamine YamalEuropean ChampionshipSpainBarcelona Lamine Yamal is living his best life, with the teenage wonderkid showing off his dance moves at Spain’s Euro 2024 celebration party in Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Record books rewritten by youngster

European champion at 17 years of age

Still so much left for him to achieve