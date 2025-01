This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: ‘Best side’ - Rob McElhenney sends message to Wrexham fans after ‘Hollywood Derby’ date with Tom Brady’s Birmingham Wrexham Birmingham League One Wrexham vs Birmingham Rob McElhenney sent a message to Wrexham fans after watching Phil Parkinson’s side draw 1-1 with Birmingham in the ‘Hollywood Derby’. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons took the lead in North Wales

Blues hit back to ensure points were shared

Hollywood co-owner watched on from LA Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱