This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

ROBYN BECK Former USMNT star Jozy Altidore joins Buffalo Bills ownership group in joint deal with Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter USA The former USMNT and Toronto FC striker has invested in NFL franchise Buffalo Bills after long-time interest in professional sports ownership Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jozy Altidore joins Buffalo Bills ownership group

Purchased minority stake with Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady

Long time Bills fan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱