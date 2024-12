This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP USMNT youngster Gabriel Slonina to return to Chelsea to recover from finger injury after starting season with Barnsley Transfers USA G. Slonina Chelsea Premier League Barnsley Gabriel Slonina is leaving Barnsley and returning to Chelsea to recover from a finger injury, which could impact his immediate future this January. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Slonina to leave Barnsley

Returning to Chelsea with finger injury

Set for new loan in January Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱