The USL Championship could have two brand new finalists by Saturday, and GOAL US previews the two fixtures to see who will get there

If one thing is certain, the USL postseason hasn't lacked in drama. Through two rounds of play, the No. 1 seeds in both conferences, New Mexico United and Louisville City, have been bounced from play. It is very possible that a first time champion could be crowned come the end of November.

It's all set up rather tantalizingly for what should be two interesting conference final matchups. Charleston will travel to Patriots Point to take on USL debutants Rhode Island FC, where they will hope to make the final for the second straight year. Meanwhile, Las Vegas makes the trip to Colorado Springs, with both sides looking to win the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history.

By Saturday evening, the final will be sorted, and GOAL US looks at the two matchups to determine who will be playing in it...