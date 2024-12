This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Kylian Mbappe targets perfect Real Madrid season as trophy hunt gathers pace

Kylian Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet in the Intercontinental Cup and has set his sights on more silverware with Real Madrid.

Madrid beat Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup final

Los Blancos won 2nd trophy of the season

Mbappe scored the opener