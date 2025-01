This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Transfer blow for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney! Wrexham set to be beaten to striker target by Championship club Wrexham League One Transfers Wrexham are set to miss out on Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, as he is set to join Hull City instead. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gelhardt having medical at Hull

Linked with move to Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney miss out Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱