This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘Sh*t-talking’ Tom Brady & Nikki Glaser as dream guest to rival David Beckham! Ryan Reynolds desperate to beat NFL legend ‘at sports’ as Wrexham face Birmingham in ‘Hollywood Derby’ Wrexham D. Beckham Birmingham Showbiz Wrexham vs Birmingham League One Ryan Reynolds admits to “sh*t talking” Tom Brady during Wrexham versus Birmingham and says Nikki Glaser would be dream guest to rival David Beckham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Becks attended game at St Andrew's with Brady

Return date taking place at SToK Racecourse

Hollywood star wants Roast Battle icon in his corner Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱