‘Sh*t-talking’ Tom Brady & Nikki Glaser as dream guest to rival David Beckham! Ryan Reynolds desperate to beat NFL legend ‘at sports’ as Wrexham face Birmingham in ‘Hollywood Derby’
Ryan Reynolds admits to “sh*t talking” Tom Brady during Wrexham versus Birmingham and says Nikki Glaser would be dream guest to rival David Beckham.
- Becks attended game at St Andrew's with Brady
- Return date taking place at SToK Racecourse
- Hollywood star wants Roast Battle icon in his corner