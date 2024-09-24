The best cable-free online TV streaming service in California

Are you a would-be cort cutter in California? This article will to equip you with everything you need to know at the start of your cable-free journey

✔ Best flexibility with different add-ons and extras

DirecTV Stream is the GOAL pick for California's best online TV streaming service.

They have the best local affiliate coverage in the state and are also the only streaming service to offer Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Of course, competitors offer their own benefits. Fubo offers a cheaper Spanish-speaking package along with its extensive list of regional sports networks within the state.

Sling TV, meanwhile, offers great value at just $40 a month and great flexibility regarding add-ons and extras.

Cable TV channels - DirecTV vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*signals that customers require either an add-on or a bigger package for this particular channel

What is the best streaming service for Spanish speakers?

Getty

DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV all offer Spanish-language channel options for their customers. But which one is best and which offers the greatest value? Let's take a deep dive.

The cheapest of the three streams is Fubo Latino, which currently costs just $19.99 per month and offers 60+ channels.

DirecTV Stream offers a specific package for Spanish-speaking people, Optimo Más. It comes with over 100+ channels, 55 of which are Spanish-only, and is currently priced at $49.99 per month. They also offer the option of adding Spanish-speaking extras to an English-language base package.

DirecTV Stream Deportes costs just $5 monthly and is ideal for sports fans. Meanwhile, DirecTV Stream Espanol is $15 per month and gives you everything Deportes does, plus various entertainment channels.

Last but not least, Sling TV offers Spanish-language channels through Sling Latino. This is a $10.50 extra for customers with Sling Blue. This combination has 62 channels and costs $50.50 all in.

Best online streaming service for live sports in California

There is little to differentiate DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Sling TV when it comes to national TV channel coverage.

If you opt for Sling TV, you will need to look at combining their Blue and Orange package, which starts at $55 per month. Additional sports channels are available as Extras, which start at roughly $10 per month.

DirecTV Stream and Fubo are both better for Regional Sports Networks.

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔* (Blue) FOX ✔ ✔ ✔* (Orange) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔* (Orange) MLB Network ✔* ✔* ✔* TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ Bally Sports SoCal ✔* ✔ ✖ Bally Sports West ✔* ✔ ✖ Bally Sports San Diego ✔ ✔ ✖ Bally Sports California ✔* ✔ ✖ NBC Sports Bay Area ✔* ✔ ✖ NBC Sports California ✔* ✔ ✖ Spectrum SportsNet ✔* ✖ ✖ Spectrum SportsNet LA ✔* ✖ ✖

*signals that customers require either an add-on or a bigger package for this particular channel

How to watch MLB baseball in California without cable

(C)Getty Images

Team Regional Sports Network Available On Los Angeles Angels Bally Sports West DirecTV Stream, Fubo Los Angeles Dodgers Spectrum SportsNet LA DirecTV Stream Oakland Athletics NBC Sports California DirecTV Stream, Fubo San Francisco Giants NBC Sports Bay Area DirecTV Stream, Fubo

Los Angeles Angels matches are available in the local market on Bally Sports West. Los Angeles Dodgers matches are available on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Oakland Athletics can be found on NBC Sports California. San Francisco Giants fans, meanwhile, can catch their games locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bally Sports West, NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area are available on both DirecTV Stream and Fubo. Spectrum SportsNet LA is only available via DirecTV Stream.

In terms of national TV coverage, DirecTV Stream hosts TBS, giving it the nod over Fubo. Both services do, however, carry ESPN, Fox, and FS1. The MLB Network is also available as an add-on to both.

Angels and Giants fans who live out of market can watch their teams in action on MLB.tv.

Lastly, Apple TV+ have rights to Friday night games. Subscriptions to Apple TV+ are available from $9.99 per month.

How to watch NBA basketball in California without cable

Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers fans require Spectrum SportsNet LA to watch the game locally. This is only available on DirecTV Stream.

Los Angeles Clippers fans can watch games locally on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available via DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

If you're looking to watch the Sacramento Kings or the Golden State Warriors, games are shown on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. Both channels are available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

For national NBA coverage, ABC and ESPN are available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV. TNT is not available on Fubo and can only be found on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Invest in an NBA League Pass to watch the Lakers, Clippers, Golden State Warriors, or Kings out-of-market.

How to watch NFL football in California without cable

Getty images

Nationally, NFL matches are mainly split across CBS and Fox, with some games on ESPN - three channels are available across DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

However, select games are exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, or Peacock, meaning that you will need additional subscriptions to watch all games.

Paramount+ is a cheaper option for CBS games than DirecTV Stream and Fubo. However, the service is limited by regional restrictions, particularly if the Rams and Chargers are playing at the same time.

How to watch WNBA basketball in California without cable

Rickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks

The majority of Los Angeles Sparks matches can be watched locally on Spectrum SportsNet, which is only available via DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV Stream should generally be seen as a good all-around option for Sparks fans. It also offers access to ESPN, NBA TV, and the CBS Sports Network, which all have various rights to the WNBA.

How to watch NHL ice hockey in California without cable

Getty Images

Team Regional Sports Network Available On Anaheim Ducks KCOP Channel 13 DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Victory+ Los Angeles Kings Bally Sports West DirecTV Stream, Fubo San Diego Sharks NBC Sports California DirecTV Stream, Fubo

Ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, Anaheim Ducks announced they would be leaving Bally Sports. Games will instead be shown locally on KCOP Channel 13 and free of charge on Victory+.

Los Angeles Kings fans can watch their team's games on Bally Sports West, a channel available through DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

DirecTV Stream subscribers will require anything from the 'CHOICE' package or above. Fubo subscribers will require anything from the 'Pro' package or above.

San Jose Sharks fans fans, meanwhile, can find their team's games on NBC Sports California. This channel is also available through DirecTV Stream and Fubo and will require the 'CHOICE' or 'Pro' package, as a minimum, respectively.

However, the cheapest way to watch Bally Sports San Diego is through the direct-to-consumer app Bally Sports+, which launched in 2022. Subscriptions for the service start at just $19.99 per month.

Lastly, if you're a fan of the Kings, Ducks, or Sharks and you live outside the market, the best and cheapest way for you to follow your team is through ESPN+.

How to watch MLS and NWSL soccer in California without cable

USA Today Images

Apple TV and its MLS Season Pass are the best online streaming services for fans of Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy.

Ordinarily, subscriptions to Apple TV are $14.99 per month or $149 for the year.

For NWSL fans, the best online streaming service is Paramount+, although some games are also exclusive to the NWSL+ service.

Paramount+ subscriptions start from $7.99 per month, with discounts available for those who pay for the year in advance.