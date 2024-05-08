How to watch and live stream Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an outstanding start this season and are currently in first place in the National League West with an amazing record of 25 wins and 13 losses.

The Dodgers have a batting average of .271 and an impressive scored runs of 5.6 on average.

The Dodgers are gearing up for their next match against the San Diego Padres on May 10, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. EDT, at Petco Park, in San Diego, CA, USA.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans in the USA can enjoy the thrilling MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on the DirecTV Streaming platform.

Los Angeles Dodgers Upcoming Fixtures

Here is the list of the upcoming fixtures for the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Date Time Opponent Venue 11 May 2024 8:40 pm EDT San Diego Padres Petco Park 12 May 2024 4:10 pm EDT San Diego Padre Petco Park 13 May 2024 9:45 pm EDT San Francisco Giants Oracle Park 14 May 2024 9:45 pm EDT San Francisco Giants Oracle Park 15 May 2024 9:45 pm EDT San Francisco Giants Oracle Park 16 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Dodger Stadium 17 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Dodger Stadium 18 May 2024 9:10 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Dodger Stadium 19 May 2024 4:10 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Dodger Stadium 20 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Arizona Diamondbacks Dodger Stadium 21 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Arizona Diamondbacks Dodger Stadium 22 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Arizona Diamondbacks Dodger Stadium 24 May 2024 7:10 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Great American Ball Park 25 May 2024 7:15 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Great American Ball Park 26 May 2024 1:40 pm EDT Cincinnati Reds Great American Ball Park 27 May 2024 4:10 pm EDT New York Mets Citi Field 28 May 2024 7:10 pm EDT New York Mets Citi Field 29 May 2024 4:10 pm EDT New York Mets Citi Field 31 May 2024 10:10 pm EDT Colorado Rockies Dodger Stadium

How to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games in the Los Angeles, CA area

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for most people in the Los Angeles, CA area. By using this service, you can watch most Los Angeles Dodgers activities and 35 of the Top 35 Cable Channels.

We suggest FuboTV if you want to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games from outside the area.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games Nationally with Live TV Streaming Services

Below, GOAL breaks down how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV during the 2024 MLB season.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games on DirecTV Stream

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice package, which costs $108.99 a month, lets you watch Los Angeles Dodgers games on a number of channels. Fox Sports South, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Fox, ESPN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports Wisconsin are some of these channels. DIRECTV STREAM, which used to be called AT&T TV, has 65 channels, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network.

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can record as much as they want on the Cloud DVR, which makes it easy to watch recorded shows. Also, up to 20 subscribers can stream content on the platform at the same time. Many devices can stream Los Angeles Dodgers games through DIRECTV STREAM, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Although, DIRECTV STREAM does not work with streaming on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games on FuboTV

The Fubo Pro package, which costs $94.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, lets you watch Los Angeles Dodgers games. Channels like Fox Sports South, Fox, ESPN, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports Wisconsin are part of this package. Furthermore, subscribers can improve their viewing experience by including MLB Network through the Sports Plus ($11) add-on, which gives them access to live games and highlights from outside their home market.

A wide range of 90 channels is available on Fubo, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, USA Network, MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NFL Network.

Fubo subscribers can record up to 1000 hours on their Cloud DVR, and they can make the recording bigger if they need to. Also, up to 10 subscribers can stream at the same time, and for an extra $10 a month, you can add more streams, so everyone in the house can watch without any problems.

For watching Los Angeles Dodgers games, Fubo works with a wide variety of devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Additionally, Fubo does not work with streaming on PlayStation or Nintendo consoles.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games on SlingTV

Los Angeles Dodgers matches can be watched through Sling's Orange + Blue package, which costs $55 per month. This package comes with Fox, TBS, and ESPN, among other channels. Subscribers can also add MLB Network for $15 (or $11 for Sling Orange/Blue subscribers) through the Sports Extra add-on.

There are 50 channels to choose from on Sling Orange + Blue, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network.

Sling TV customers can record up to 50 hours on their Cloud DVR, and for an extra $5 a month, they can upgrade to a 50-hour DVR. Also, up to 4 people can stream at the same time on Sling TV, giving families plenty of options.

Multiple devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, can stream Los Angeles Dodgers games through Sling TV. Notably, Sling TV does not support streaming on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers MLB games on Hulu Live TV

Hulu's Live TV package lets you watch Los Angeles Dodgers games. It costs $76.99 a month after a free 3-day trial. This package comes with channels like Fox, TBS, and ESPN, so you can watch all of the Dodgers games.

There are 70 channels on Hulu Live TV, including sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network.

With Hulu Live TV, subscribers can record as many hours as they want on their Cloud DVR. Hulu Live TV also lets up to two users stream at the same time. For an even better experience, subscribers can pay $14.99 a month for a 200-hour DVR that lets them skip ads and watch on as many screens as they want at home and three on the go.

A lot of devices, like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, can stream Los Angeles Dodgers games.