Are you a would-be cort cutter in Arizona? This article will to equip you with everything you need to know at the start of your cable-free journey

DirecTV Stream is GOAL's recommended streaming service for TV viewers in Arizona. As always, of course, the best choice for you is down to personal preference.

Sports fans outside of Phoenix and Flagstaff may wish to consider Fubo, which carries Arizona's Family Sports in more markets across the state.

Sling TV, meanwhile, offers a very solid and cheaper choice, although their local affiliate channel offerings are limited.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

What is the best streaming service for Spanish speakers?

DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV all offer Spanish-language channel options for their customers. But which one is best and which offers the greatest value? Let's take a deep dive.

The cheapest of the three streams is Fubo Latino, which currently costs just $19.99 per month and offers 60+ channels.

DirecTV Stream offers a Spanish-speaking specific package, Optimo Más. It comes with over 100+ channels, 55 of which are Spanish-only, and is currently priced at $49.99 per month. They also offer the option of tacking on Spanish-speaking extras to an English language base package.

DirecTV Stream Deportes costs just $5 monthly and is ideal for sports fans. Meanwhile, DirecTV Stream Espanol is $15 per month and gives you everything Deportes does, plus various entertainment channels.

Last but not least, Sling TV offers Spanish-language channels through Sling Latino. This is a $10.50 extra for customers with Sling Blue. This combination has 62 channels and costs $50.50 all in.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Arizona

Getty images

Major national sports networks are available across all of DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Sling TV. However, only Fubo and DirecTV Stream have the rights to Arizona's Family Sports.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals without cable

Almost all NFL games across the football season are split across either Fox or CBS.

Fox is available on DirecTV Stream Entertainment, Fubo Pro and Sling TV Orange. CBS is available on DirecTV Stream Entertainment and Fubo Pro but is not available on Sling TV.

However, combining Sling TV with Paramount+, CBS's official streaming service, still works out cheaper than DirecTV Stream or Fubo, so this option might be worth considering.

How to watch Phoenix Suns without cable

Suns games are shown live on Arizona's Family.

The best non-cable option for this is Fubo, which offers the greatest coverage across the state. The network is hosted in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, and Yuma.

If you live in Phoenix or Flagstaff, you can also consider DirecTV Stream.

Out-of-market Suns fans can follow their team with an NBA League Pass.

How to watch Arizona Coyotes without cable

Locally, Coyotes games are also shown live on Arizona's Family.

Once again, the best streaming option for this across Arizona is Fubo. Coyotes fans in Phoenix and Flagstaff can also access games with DirecTV Stream.

If you're a Coyotes fan living outside the market, you can watch all of their games live via ESPN+, where subscriptions start at just $10.99 monthly.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks without cable

At the start of the 2024 MLB season, it was confirmed that Diamondbacks games will be broadcast live on DBACKS.tv. This is available via both DIrecTV Stream and Fub, which also offer access to nationally broadcast games on ESPN, Fox, FS,1, and TBS.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury without cable

WNBA rights are scattered across several networks, making finding one cover-all option challenging.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3, and NBA TV are available in different forms across DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Sling.

The CBS Sports Network is available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

Lastly, occasional matches are exclusive to Bally Sports Extra, which is only available on DirecTV Stream.