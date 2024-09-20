Are you a would-be cort cutter in Alabama? This article will to equip you with everything you need to know at the start of your cable-free journey

DirecTV Stream gets the nod as the best online streaming provider for TV viewers in Alabama.

Along with having a wider range of top cable channels, DirecTV Stream also has the biggest array of local affiliate channels per market across the state.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*signals that customers require either an add-on or a bigger package for this particular channel

Best online streaming service for live sports in Alabama

DirecTV Stream and Fubo offer a considerable range of national and regional sports channels.

However, DirecTV Stream and Fubo require customers to buy a more comprehensive and ultimately more expensive package for more specialist channels.

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide without cable

ABC owns the rights to most of Alabama Crimson Tide's matches and is available on most online streaming services.

The cheapest online streaming service to carry ABC is Sling TV. To get ABC on Sling TV, you will need a Sling Orange package, which starts at $40 per month.

To watch the next Alabama Crimson Tide game for free, check out the free trials available via Fubo (7 days) and DirecTV Stream (5 days).

How to watch Alabama A&M Bulldogs without cable

Most Alabama A&M Bulldogs games are shown via ESPN+, costing $10.99 per month.

Occasional Alabama A&M games are also shown on ESPNU, the channel. The cheapest way to watch ESPNU the channel is again via Sling TV. It does, however, require a "Sports Extra" add-on. At $11 per month, on top of your regular $40 Sling TV subscription, this still comes out as a cheaper option than other streaming services on the market.

How to watch Alabama State Hornets without cable

Like Alabama A&M Bulldogs, Alabama State Hornets games are broadcast across ESPNU and ESPN+, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month, while Sling TV is the cheapest option for live streaming ESPNU.

ESPNU is also available on more comprehensive streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo which are both available to watch for free with a 5 and 7 day trial, respectively.