The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Louisiana

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Louisiana sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Saints, Pelicans and more

Louisiana has long been a hotbed of world-class sport, but if you aren't wanting to invest in cable, then you're going to want to cut the cord and find the best streaming services to watch the likes of the Saints and the Pelicans.

The likes of DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling TV provide solid options for accessing a wealth of national sports channels, as well as providing access to PBS and regional sports networks, meaning you'll never miss a moment of the action.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Requires an add-on or upgraded package to receive the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Louisiana

DirecTV Stream and Fubo both provide extensive packages for sports fans, so you can stream almost every Louisiana team available.

Both start from around the $80 per month mark, but with that, you receive the likes of FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC, and more.

How to watch New Orleans Saints without cable

NFL lovers in the state will need a handful of channels to ensure they don't miss a game, but thankfully, they all come with Fubo's basic package, the Pro Plan.

Starting at $79.99 per month, you'll have access to CBS, ESPN, FOX, ABC, and NBC, all of which have broadcast rights to games across the season. All that's missing is Amazon Prime Video, which has rights to broadcast rights to Thursday Night Football. You'll have to sign up for this separately.

DirecTV Stream also provides the same service as Fubo, but to access CBS, you'll need to upgrade to the Ultimate package, which is priced significantly higher monthly.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans without cable

For fans locally, you'll need the free-to-air Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network to stream New Orleans Pelicans games. It will air 75 of the Pelicans' 82 regular season games, and the channels are available on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Louisiana college sports without cable

For college sports lovers, NCAA Division I action can primarily be found across the ESPN Network. The Bulldogs and Lady Techsters, the Green Wave, Warhawks, and Colonels can all be found across the network, including ESPNU, SEC Network, and ESPN2.

Sling TV provides the most cost-effective option for these channels, with the Orange package ($40 per month) and Sports Extra package ($11 per month), giving you access to events for $51 per month.

If you exclusively want to watch college sports, ESPN+ is also a good option for you too, where you can stream more college sport than ever before for $10.99 per month.