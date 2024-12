This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Steven Fletcher, you hero: Super-sub delivers again as Wrexham snatch three points with late winner against Wigan and close gap to Birmingham in League One title race Wrexham Wrexham vs Wigan Wigan League One Wrexham moved into second place in the League One table and just one point behind leaders Birmingham City thanks to a late win over Wigan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham beat Wigan 2-1 at home

Took lead through Ryan Barnett

Super-sub Fletcher grabs late winner Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱