This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's European dream dashed! FA blocks Wrexham from joining revamped Welsh League Cup to compete for UEFA Conference League qualification Wrexham Conference League Cardiff Swansea Newport League One Wrexham and three other Welsh clubs in the English pyramid have been blocked from competing for European football by playing in the Welsh League Cup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Welsh League Cup granted a Conference League spot

Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport hoped to compete

English FA have blocked the move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match