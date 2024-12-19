This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney warned against 'going big' in January and told why splashing out on players can 'easily damage' Wrexham Wrexham League One Transfers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned against spending "big" in January and told that splashing on players can "easily damage" Wrexham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham brought in a dozen players this campaign

Still want to buy a striker in the winter market

