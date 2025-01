This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ryan Reynolds offers 'congrats' to Phil Parkinson on landmark achievement - with promotion-chasing Wrexham boss joining exclusive coaching club Wrexham P. Parkinson League One Ryan Reynolds has offered his "congrats" to Phil Parkinson after seeing Wrexham’s promotion-chasing manager join an exclusive coaching club. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons boss started out in 2003

Has reached 1,000 games as a manager

Chasing down third successive promotion Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱