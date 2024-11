This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP VIDEO: Ronaldinho's still got it! Brazilian superstar scores brilliant free-kick for Barcelona against Real Madrid in Legends Clasico Ronaldinho Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho turned back the clock by scoring a brilliant free-kick for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Legends Clasico.

Ronaldinho stunned the crowd with a set-piece

The match ended 2-2 with Figo scoring for Real Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱