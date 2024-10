This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Revealed: When Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Wrexham could get their shot at Europe while ruling themselves out of Champions League contention Wrexham League One Conference League Rumours of Wrexham being offered a possible route into Europe continue to rage, with a Welsh League Cup revamp potentially working in their favour. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ambitious Hollywood co-owners

Intend to reach the Premier League

Could re-enter Welsh League Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below