This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid add Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven to list of transfer targets as Champions League winners eye backup for injured Eder Militao and David Alaba Real Madrid M. van der Hart Transfers Tottenham LaLiga Premier League Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven as they look to bolster their backline. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real eyeing move for Van de Ven

Looking for a replacement for Militao

Have Gvardiol and Lukeba in their shortlist Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱