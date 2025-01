This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Raphinha backs Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal to win at LEAST three Ballons d'Or while playing down his own chances of scooping prestigious prize L. Yamal Raphinha Barcelona LaLiga In-form Barcelona star Raphinha is backing teenage team-mate Lamine Yamal to win at least three Ballons d'Or in the future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Raphinha piles praise on Barcelona wonderkid

Expecting future Ballon d'Or success

Plays down his own chances Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱