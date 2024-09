There are five managers in MLS who are feeling the heat as the 2024 campaign winds down

There are only four matchdays left in the MLS regular season and it's make or break for several teams in the league. Five MLS teams, Nashville SC, San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis CITY SC, Atlanta United, and FC Dallas, have already changed coaches this season. Could there be more changes ahead?

From NYCFC to LAFC, here are five managers who might be on the hot seat as the MLS campaign winds down.