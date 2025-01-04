This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
'It's a crime!' - Noisy neighbour complaints threaten Real Madrid's concert plans as residents rage after Taylor Swift gig shook homes and woke children following €1.2bn stadium renovation

Real MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid are fighting to save their plans to make the Bernabeu a leading venue for major events other than world class football.

  • Real Madd dealing with noise complaints
  • Bernabeu music programme on hold
  • A blow to monetising refurbished stadium
