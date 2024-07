This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Newcastle legend Alan Shearer admits he'd take bitter rivals Sunderland winning the Premier League in exchange for England sealing Euro 2024 glory against Spain EnglandNewcastleSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipSunderland Alan Shearer is so desperate to see England win Euro 2024 that he'd accept seeing Newcastle's biggest rivals win the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Shearer: 'I just want England to win'

Three Lions take on Spain on Sunday

Ex-striker made 405 Newcastle appearances Article continues below