Getty/GOAL The new Wrexham?! Co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney partner with A-list investors such as Eva Longoria & Kate Upton to purchase South American football club in deal worth over £24.5m Wrexham League One Showbiz Soccer cities La Equidad Primera A Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney form part of the A-list investment group – which includes Eva Longoria and Kate Upton – now in charge of La Equidad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood stars involved in ambitious project

Tylis-Porter Group own 99% of La Equidad

More documentary series are in the pipeline