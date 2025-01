This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘New story with new characters’ claim from Ted Lasso creator as Jason Sudeikis drives ‘creativity’ of hit Apple TV+ show into Season 4 Premier League USA Showbiz England Jason Sudeikis is “driving creativity” for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, with one of the shows creators talking up a “new story with new characters”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Season three ended in May 2023

Pre-production ready to begin

Familiar characters back on board Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱