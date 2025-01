This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Like a new signing!' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's promotion hopes boosted as Wrexham welcome back key star Wrexham A. Okonkwo League One Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo says he feels 'like a new signing' for Phil Parkinson's side following his return from injury. Okonkwo back after seven-week absence

Feels "fresh" since returning to action

Wrexham aiming for another promotion