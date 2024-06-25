2024 NBA Top-15 Mock Draft: Who will be selected in the lottery of this year's draft class?

Which players will be selected in the lottery of this year's NBA Draft?

It's the magical time of year when the NBA Draft is here, and this year seems like it will be jam-packed with surprises. Many scouts consider this year's class to be on the weaker side, resulting in an uptick in the number of teams rumoured to be interested in pulling off last-second trades.

It is also one of the few years that the No. 1 overall pick is still a massive unknown with only hours before the draft, as the Atlanta Hawks have kept their cards close to their chest.

Atlanta is believed to be considering Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Donovan Clingan as a potential trade-down option.

This year will be the first time the NBA has split the draft over two days. The event will take place on June 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In the spirit of the draft season,GOAL brings you our predictions for the top 15 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft. For the purposes of this mock, no trades have been included, although that will surely be far from the case on draft night.