This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Imagn MLS roundup: NYCFC crush Red Bulls in Hudson River Derby, LAFC back to winning ways Major League Soccer New York City FC New York Red Bulls Los Angeles FC Orlando City C. Benteke NYCFC and LAFC got back to winning ways while several MLS teams clinched their spots in the postseason in Matchday 35 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below NYCFC send message to NY Red Bulls

LAFC build momentum off USOC win

Orlando has won four of its last five games