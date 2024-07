This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'I can't stomach it' - Micah Richards reveals huge Bukayo Saka fear as England prepare to take on Spain in historic Euro 2024 final Bukayo SakaSpain vs EnglandSpainEnglandEuropean ChampionshipArsenal England are set to take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final and pundit Micah Richards fears a similar fate for Bukayo Saka as the Euro 2020 final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Micah Richards fears Bukayo Saka racism

Fears that a Saka penalty miss will cause issues

England take on Spain in Euro 2024 final Article continues below