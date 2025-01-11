This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Soham Mukherjee

'Ten seconds eh?' - Lip reader reveals Jude Bellingham's savage dig at Pablo Maffeo during Real Madrid's heated Super Cup clash

J. BellinghamP. MaffeoReal MadridLaLigaMallorcaVinicius Junior

Jude Bellingham humbled Pablo Maffeo, who threatened Vinicius Jr., with a brutal "10 second" jibe during Real Madrid's heated Super Cup clash.

  • Maffeo warned Vinicius he would knock him out in 10 seconds
  • Bellingham patted Maffeo on the head and spoke a few words
  • A lip reader has revealed what the midfielder said
