This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman hails 'incredible' Gareth Southgate after England men's manager bows out following Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain Gareth SouthgateSarina WiegmanEnglandEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWomen's football Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has hailed the "incredible" job Gareth Southgate has done as England manager following his sudden resignation. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Southgate resigns as England boss

Search for his successor underway

Wiegman hails 'incredible' Southgate Article continues below