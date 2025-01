This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi in line for sensational Barcelona return THIS YEAR with Inter Miami contract call set to trigger MLS transfer clause L. Messi Barcelona Major League Soccer Transfers Inter Miami CF LaLiga Lionel Messi may be in line for a sensational return to Barcelona in 2025, with Inter Miami’s contract plans potentially triggering a transfer clause. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine into final year of contract

Extension option to be triggered for 2026

Frees him for off-season loan move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱