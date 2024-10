This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lionel Messi reunites with Gonzalo Higuain as ex-Argentina striker makes shock return to Inter Miami two years after retiring at MLS club L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Argentina Lionel Messi has been reunited with Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami, with the former Argentina international making a shock return to Florida. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Former Herons striker retired in 2022

Now forms part of Inter Miami II coaching team

Will be back alongside Messi in Florida Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below