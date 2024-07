This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal compared to a young Wayne Rooney after Barcelona starlet dominates for Spain at Euro 2024 Lamine YamalWayne RooneySpainBarcelonaEuropean Championship Ian Wright drew comparisons between Spain's Euro 2024 hero Lamine Yamal and a young Wayne Rooney. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal compared to Rooney

Starred in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph

Won Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Article continues below