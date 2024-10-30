This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe matches incredible Cristiano Ronaldo record at Real Madrid in nightmare El Clasico performance as he emerges as Europe's most offside player

K. MbappeC. RonaldoReal Madrid vs BarcelonaReal MadridBarcelonaLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe just stopped short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's despicable offside record at Real Madrid after a nightmarish El Clasico performance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe struggled against Barcelona in Clasico
  • Was caught offside eight times by Barca's high-line
  • Came close to matching Ronaldo's 2013-14 offside metrics
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below