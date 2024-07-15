Kyle Walker stung by 'undeserving' criticism from Lauryn Goodman – with England star’s former mistress responding to messages of support after missing out on Euro 2024 final invite
Kyle Walker has received more criticism from Lauryn Goodman, with his ex-mistress responding to claims of the England ace being an undeserving father.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City ace fathered two children with Goodman
- Is trying to rebuild marriage to wife Annie Kilner
- Drama generated on & off the field during Euros