This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Emma Trimble/PinPep Jude Bellingham honoured with bizarre statue made entirely of festive foods in hometown of Birmingham following 'most joyous moments' poll J. Bellingham England Real Madrid European Championship Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has been honoured with a bizarre food statue in his hometown of Birmingham, commemorating his England overhead kick. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham scored against Slovakia

Brilliant overhead kick saved England

Nationwide poll to find fondest memory of 2024 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱