This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Brennan Asplen/Getty Images Inter Miami star Luis Suarez reveals desire to play another year with Lionel Messi, extend MLS contract past 2024 L. Suarez Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer The Uruguayan striker, who is in contention for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot, wants to extend his stay at South Beach, he has revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luis Suarez wants to extend Miami stay

Contract expires at end of 2024

Forward has had excellent debut season in MLS Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below