How to watch and live stream the SEC Network without cable

Discover the best live streaming platforms for coverage of the SEC Network, including Fubo, Sling and more.

ESPN's SEC Network has been hugely popular with college sports fans since launching around a decade ago.

With over 20 different sports broadcast live, from baseball to basketball, football to soccer and everything in between, it provides fans with the opportunity to see the next big names of sport at many of the nation's most prestigious universities.

While the SEC Network is a cable channel, it is possible to access through various streaming services, so here's our rundown on everything you need to know to enjoy some of the best college sport on the planet...

What sport does the SEC Network offer?

The SEC Network is a channel entirely dedicated to the Southeastern Conference and the collegiate sports that are sanctioned by it.

The conference includes sixteen different universities across a wide range of states, with SEC members participating in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I, as well as the Football Bowl Subdivision for football.

The Southeastern Conference features nine men's sports and 12 women's, sanctioned by the NCAA, all of which are broadcast, although most of the coverage prioritises football, basketball and baseball.

Below you'll find the sports broadcasted on the SEC Network across the year:

Sport No. of men's teams No. of women's teams Baseball 16 - Basketball 16 16 Cross country 14 16 Equestrian - 4 Football 16 - Golf 16 16 Gymnastics - 9 Soccer - 16 Softball - 15 Swimming & diving 11 13 Tennis 15 16 Indoor track & field 15 16 Outdoor track & field 15 16 Volleyball - 15

The best packages to watch the SEC Network in 2024

You'll find the SEC Network available across multiple streaming platforms to suit a variety of budgets. Among the very best of those currently are: