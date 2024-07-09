How to watch and live stream the Marquee Sports Network without cable

Discover the best platforms to live stream the Marquee Sports Network, home of the Chicago Cubs, minor league baseball and more.

The Marquee Sports Network is available on the Choice Package along with hundreds of other channels.

The Marquee Sports Network is available on the Choice Package along with hundreds of other channels.

The Marquee Sports Network is available on the Choice Package along with hundreds of other channels.

For Chicago Cubs fans, there's no network they need more than Marquee. Born to replace NBC Sports Chicago and WLS-TV and WGN-TV, it's the exclusive broadcaster of Cubs fixtures outside of national TV and offers a wealth of programming dedicated to the Wrigley Field natives.

Owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Cubs themselves, it's always a good channel to keep your eye on, particularly across the baseball season.

If you've not got cable, though, you'll need to find a good streaming platform that offers the channel. Thankfully, there are a couple of options...

What sports does the Marquee Sports Network Offer?

For fans living in and around Illinois, the Marquee Sports Network is the home of all things Chicago Cubs. It's the primary reason people tune in to the network, but there is also plenty more going on too.

Among the more prominent areas of coverage across the Marquee Sports Network are:

Baseball

The Marquee Network broadcasts all Chicago Cubs games, as well as various pre and post game coverage, magazine shows, documentaries and more.

Alongside this, coverage of the following minor league teams are also broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network:

Iowa Cubs

Tennessee Smokies

South Bend Cubs

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

NFL

The Marquee Sports Network does provide coverage of Chicago Bears programming, but only within the teams broadcasting area due to NFL rules.

This includes post game analysis after every Bears game, as well as team based programs Bear Essentials and Bears Den. The channel also shows Bears game replays.

Basketball

For WNBA fans, most Chicago Sky games are broadcast via the Marquee Sports Network or on its streaming only channel, Marquee Plus. This is a shared rights deal with WCIU-TV. There are also team based programs weekly which offer interviews, analysis and plenty of information around the team.

College & High School Sports

The broadcaster provides coverage of a number of colleges and high schools and multiple sports. You'll find the following on Marquee across the seasons:

Illinois State Redbirds: Football and basketball

Northern Iowa Panthers: Football and basketball

DePaul Blue Demons: Soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons: Basketball

Mountain West Conference football

Chicago area high school football

The best packages to watch Marquee Sports Network channels in 2024

If you're looking to avoid subscribing to a cable package but still want to stream Marquee Sports and catch the latest Cubs action, there are options for you with a couple of live TV streaming services.