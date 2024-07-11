How to watch and live stream the Big Ten Network without cable

Discover how to watch and live stream the Big Ten Network with packages such as Fubo, DirecTV and Sling

The Big Ten Conference is the oldest and one of the most prestigious across the NCAA Division I and with a whole host of sport and 18 different teams competing in them, the Big Ten Network is a must for most sports fans.

Owned by Fox Sports in partnership with the conference itself, it's the home of all things Big 10 and offers a wealth of sports coverage, from the likes of football and basketball to brilliant magazine shows, giving you all the insight you need ahead of the big fixtures.

What sport does the Big Ten Network offer?

The Big Ten Network has the broadcast rights to a variety of sport, sharing them with the likes of parent channel Fox Sports, as well as CBS and NBC.

In total, Big Ten broadcasts up to 50 football games per season, at least 126 men's basketball games and at least 40 women's as well as coverage of Olympic Sport events. This includes the likes of field hockey, cross country, gymnastics, tennis, track and field and wrestling.

The Big 10 Network also televises around 25 baseball games per year, as well as occasionally Esports events.

The best packages to watch the Big Ten Network

The Big Ten Network is easily accessible without cable these days, with a variety of different streaming platforms providing access to their subscribers.

Among the best packages on the market to receive the Big Ten Network currently are: