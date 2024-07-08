How to watch and live stream the AT&T Network channels without cable

Discover the best live stream packages to access the AT&T Network without the need for cable, including options from Fubo and DirecTV

Access depends on whether or not your zip code falls within the relevant region.

Part of the TNT Sports company, the AT&T Sports Network is a group of regional sports networks that provide live coverage across both professional, collegiate and high school sports.

Currently providing three different channels across North America, it’s a must for many sports lovers, but can be a little more difficult to get hold of without cable. It’s not impossible though and there are several options. So, to help you out, we’ve explored the best streaming options to get hold of AT&T Sports channels…

What sports channels does the AT&T Network offer?

At present, there are three sports channels that are part of the AT&T Network. These are AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Roots Sport Northwest. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain had been providing coverage of the Colorado Rockies until ceasing operations at the end of 2023.

Channel Region(s) served Team rights Available on SportsNet Pittsburgh (formerly AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh) Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Western Maryland, Southeastern Ohio, Southwestern New York, far eastern Kentucky Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Mountain East Conference football & basketball, WVSSAC sports, PONY League World Series Fubo, DirecTV Space City Home Network (formerly AT&T SportsNet Southwest) Houston metropolitan area, East Texas Bryan/College Station, Texas Gulf Coast, Parts of San Antonio and Austin, Southwestern Louisiana, parts of Arkansas Houston Rockets (NBA), Houston Astros (MLB), Houston SaberCats (MLR), Houston Dash (NWSL), Shriners College Classic, Texas Southern Tigers football, Sam Houston State Bearkats football, UIL football Fubo, DirecTV Root Sports Northwest Pacific Northwest and Alaska Portland Trail Blazers (NBA), Seattle Mariners (MLB), Seattle Kraken (NHL), Seattle Seahawks (NFL, but only team-related programmes), Seattle Seawolves (MLR), Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball, Portland Pilots basketball Fubo, DirecTV