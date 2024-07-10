How to watch and live stream the ACC Network without cable

Home of the Atlantic Coast Conference, for any college sports lover, the ACC Network, or ACCN, is a must-have in the TV channel arsenal.

Launched in 2019, the ESPN owned network broadcasts over 1,300 different events each year, from basketball to football, to athletics, baseball, soccer, swimming and more.

But outside of cable, how do you get hold of the network? Well, there are plenty of good live stream packages out there to provide you with ACCN and many other college sports specific channels...

What sport does the ACC Network offer?

The ACC Network is a channel that's sole purpose is to follow the events of the Atlantic Coast Conference. In total, there are 18 different sports sanctioned by the ACC, all of which are covered on ACCN.

However, not every college competes in every sport, and not every sport is competed in by both men and women.

The full breakdown of sports featured in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and as a result can be found on the ACC Network are...

Sport No. of men's teams No. of women's teams Baseball 14 - Basketball 15 15 Cross country 15 15 Fencing 4 4 Field hockey - 7 Football 15 - Golf 12 12 Gymnastics - 4 Lacrosse 5 10 Rowing - 9 Soccer 12 14 Softball - 13 Swimming & diving 11 12 Tennis 13 14 Track & field (indoor & outdoor) 15 15 Volleyball - 15 Wrestling 6 -

The best packages to watch the ACC Network in 2024

ACCN can be live streamed across various packages at all different price points, so finding a way to watch without cable shouldn't be too difficult for you.

Among the best packages currently out there are: