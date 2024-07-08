How to watch and live stream Spectrum Sports without cable

Discover the best streaming packages to watch the Spectrum Sports Network, getting your fix of the Lakers, Mets, Dodgers and more.

One of the more popular regional sports networks around, Spectrum Sports channels are a must for many fans across the country, particularly for those living in Los Angeles and New York.

There are options for securing Spectrum Sports and opening up access to the likes of Lakers, Dodgers, Mets games and more without the need for cable, with a host of streaming platforms to choose from…

What sports channels do Spectrum Sports operate?

Spectrum Sports operates two sports channels, with a further three partnerships across the USA. Over the years, they’ve had various rebrands but have certainly cemented themselves as favorites for many sports fans.

Channel Region(s) served Team/conference broadcast rights Available on Spectrum Sports (Hawaii) Hawaii Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine sports, Hawaii High School Athletic Association sports DirecTV Stream Spectrum Sports (Kansas City) Kansas City metropolitan area, Lincoln, Nebraska Kansas Jayhawks sports, Big 12 Conference sports, Missouri Valley Conference sports, Summit League sports, NAIA sports DirecTV Stream Spectrum SportsNet Southern California, Central California, Las Vegas Valley, Hawaii Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) (only team-related programmes) DirecTV Stream Spectrum SportsNet LA, Spectrum Deportes LA Greater Los Angeles Area, Coachella Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Las Vegas Valley, Hawaii Los Angeles Dodgers DirecTV Stream SportsNet New York New York metropolitan area, Upstate New York New York Mets (MLB), New York Jets (NFL) (only team-related programmes) DirecTV Stream

The best packages to watch Spectrum Sports channels in 2024

For many across the US, it can be a little tricky to get hold of Spectrum SportsNet channels without cable, but it is possible. However, only DirecTV will allow you to do so, with the likes of Hulu Live TV, Fubo and Sling not carrying the channels.